Ball State hosts Davidson, aims to end home slide

Davidson Wildcats (3-5) at Ball State Cardinals (5-3)

Muncie, Indiana; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State looks to stop its three-game home skid with a win against Davidson.

The Cardinals have gone 3-1 at home. Ball State ranks third in the MAC with 14.3 assists per game led by Ally Becki averaging 6.0.

The Wildcats are 0-3 in road games. Davidson ranks ninth in the A-10 with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Millie Prior averaging 6.5.

Ball State scores 70.5 points, 9.2 more per game than the 61.3 Davidson allows. Davidson has shot at a 40.7% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Becki is shooting 39.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Cardinals.

Candice Lienafa is averaging 11.5 points for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

