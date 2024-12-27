Bal and Santa Clara host Pepperdine

Pepperdine Waves (6-7) at Santa Clara Broncos (8-5) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -15.5;…

Pepperdine Waves (6-7) at Santa Clara Broncos (8-5)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -15.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Pepperdine after Adama Bal scored 20 points in Santa Clara’s 98-81 win against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Broncos have gone 4-2 at home. Santa Clara is eighth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.8 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Waves are 0-4 in road games. Pepperdine is sixth in the WCC giving up 70.1 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

Santa Clara scores 79.4 points, 9.3 more per game than the 70.1 Pepperdine allows. Pepperdine averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.9 per game Santa Clara gives up.

The Broncos and Waves match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bal is scoring 13.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Broncos.

Stefan Todorovic is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 19.3 points and 5.7 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Waves: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.