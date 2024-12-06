Bailey’s 25 help Davidson take down Charleston Southern 73-72

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Reed Bailey scored 25 points to help Davidson hold off Charleston Southern 73-72 on Friday night.…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Reed Bailey scored 25 points to help Davidson hold off Charleston Southern 73-72 on Friday night.

Bailey made the second of two free throws with 3 seconds left to give the Wildcats (6-2) a four-point lead. He added seven rebounds and five assists. Connor Kochera finished with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists. Sean Logan had nine points and finished 4 of 4 from the field.

The Buccaneers (3-8) were led by Taje’ Kelly, who finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds. RJ Johnson added 17 points and two steals. Lamar Oden Jr. scored 14.

Bailey put up 11 points in the first half for Davidson, who led 37-31 at the break. Davidson used an 8-0 second-half run to erase a four-point deficit and take the lead at 70-66 with 1:22 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Bailey scored 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

