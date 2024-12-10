Bailey scores 18 in Davidson’s 75-71 victory against Charlotte

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Reed Bailey had 18 points in Davidson’s 75-71 win over Charlotte on Tuesday night. Bailey added…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Reed Bailey had 18 points in Davidson’s 75-71 win over Charlotte on Tuesday night.

Bailey added seven rebounds, five assists, and three blocks for the Wildcats (7-2). Bobby Durkin scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 11, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Roberts Blums went 5 of 10 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Nik Graves led the way for the 49ers (4-4) with 23 points. Jaehshon Thomas added 16 points and Robert Braswell had 13 points.

Blums scored 11 points in the first half and Davidson went into halftime trailing 44-41. Davidson used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a nine-point lead at 58-49 with 13:31 remaining.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

