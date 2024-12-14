Ayoka Lee leads No. 13 Kansas State women to 74-48 victory over Middle Tennessee

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 16 and blocked four shots and No. 13 Kansas State dominated the…

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 16 and blocked four shots and No. 13 Kansas State dominated the second half in a 74-48 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday night in the second-annual Bill Snyder Classic.

Lee made 4 of 5 shots from the floor and 8 of 12 free throws to help the Wildcats (11-1) run their win streak to six.

Jaelyn Glenn scored 15 on 5-for-9 shooting from 3-point range with three steals for Kansas State. Temira Poindexter totaled 15 points and six rebounds. Taryn Sides made 2 of 3 from beyond the arc and scored eight off the bench. Sides has made 26 of her last 38 attempts from distance.

Jalyn Gregory had 18 points to lead the Blue Raiders (7-4), who have lost three of their last four. Anastasliia Boldyreva had 12 points — on 5-for-22 shooting — and nine rebounds. Ta’Mia Scott pitched in with 10 points and eight boards.

Lee made two free throws, and Poindexter sank a 3-pointer as the Wildcats scored the first five points in the third quarter to grab a 30-26 lead. Boldyreva and Scott had back-to-back baskets to put Middle Tennessee on top 31-30. Lee had two baskets and Sides hit a 3-pointer in an 11-0 run and K-State moved in front by 10 and never trailed again.

Gregory scored the first eight points for Middle Tennessee, and she added a 3-pointer to help the Blue Raiders grab a 15-13 lead after one quarter. Glenn’s 3-pointer with 56 seconds left was the final basket of the first half and K-State trailed 26-25.

Kansas State will host New Mexico State on Wednesday. Middle Tennessee travels to play California Baptist on Tuesday.

