Avinger leads Georgia against Ohio after 20-point game

Ohio Bobcats (2-7) at Georgia Bulldogs (7-6) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia plays Ohio after Asia…

Ohio Bobcats (2-7) at Georgia Bulldogs (7-6)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia plays Ohio after Asia Avinger scored 20 points in Georgia’s 72-56 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-3 at home. Georgia has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats have gone 0-3 away from home. Ohio is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Georgia scores 66.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 74.6 Ohio gives up. Ohio’s 35.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Georgia has given up to its opponents (39.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Amiya Evans is averaging 6.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Kennedi Watkins is averaging 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bobcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.