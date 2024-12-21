Austin scores 20 off the bench, Portland downs Lafayette 74-64

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Chris Austin’s 20 points off of the bench helped lead Portland to a 74-64 victory over…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Chris Austin’s 20 points off of the bench helped lead Portland to a 74-64 victory over Lafayette on Saturday night.

Austin shot 6 of 11 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Pilots (5-8). Austin Rapp scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Kelson Gebbers shot 2 for 4 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Justin Vander Baan led the Leopards (5-7) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Lafayette also got 11 points and four assists from Mark Butler. Alex Chaikin also had 11 points.

Portland entered halftime up 31-22. Austin paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Portland used a 14-3 second-half run to come back from a one-point deficit and take the lead at 55-45 with 8:56 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Rapp scored nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

