Austin Peay visits Young and Murray State

Austin Peay Governors (3-4) at Murray State Racers (4-2)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Austin Peay after Katelyn Young scored 25 points in Murray State’s 91-66 win against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Racers are 1-1 in home games. Murray State averages 18.3 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Haven Ford with 6.2.

The Governors have gone 2-2 away from home. Austin Peay has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Murray State makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Austin Peay has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Austin Peay averages 55.1 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 70.3 Murray State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is scoring 17.8 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Racers.

Sa’Mya Wyatt is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Governors.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

