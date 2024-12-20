Austin Peay visits Vanderbilt following Witt’s 21-point performance

Austin Peay Governors (4-7) at Vanderbilt Commodores (10-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits Vanderbilt…

Austin Peay Governors (4-7) at Vanderbilt Commodores (10-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits Vanderbilt after Sai Witt scored 21 points in Austin Peay’s 78-58 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Commodores are 6-0 in home games. Vanderbilt is 9-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.7 turnovers per game.

The Governors are 1-5 in road games. Austin Peay is 3-3 against opponents over .500.

Vanderbilt averages 85.5 points, 14.6 more per game than the 70.9 Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay averages 63.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 68.0 Vanderbilt gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is averaging 19.4 points for the Commodores.

Isaac Haney is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 11 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Governors: 3-7, averaging 60.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.