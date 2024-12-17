Austin Peay visits Ohio following Brown’s 22-point performance

Austin Peay Governors (4-6) at Ohio Bobcats (4-6) Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts Austin Peay…

Austin Peay Governors (4-6) at Ohio Bobcats (4-6)

Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts Austin Peay after AJ Brown scored 22 points in Ohio’s 79-70 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Bobcats have gone 3-0 in home games. Ohio is sixth in the MAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Jackson Paveletzke averaging 5.4.

The Governors are 1-4 in road games. Austin Peay is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Ohio is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 45.4% Austin Peay allows to opponents. Austin Peay averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Ohio allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Clayton is shooting 45.3% and averaging 16.2 points for the Bobcats.

Tekao Carpenter averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.