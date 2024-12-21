Austin Peay plays Vanderbilt after Witt’s 21-point showing

Austin Peay Governors (4-7) at Vanderbilt Commodores (10-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -24.5; over/under…

Austin Peay Governors (4-7) at Vanderbilt Commodores (10-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -24.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay plays Vanderbilt after Sai Witt scored 21 points in Austin Peay’s 78-58 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Commodores have gone 6-0 in home games. Vanderbilt ranks second in the SEC with 40.7 points per game in the paint led by Devin averaging 8.0.

The Governors are 1-5 on the road. Austin Peay ranks third in the ASUN allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

Vanderbilt makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Austin Peay has allowed to its opponents (45.9%). Austin Peay’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Vanderbilt has given up to its opponents (42.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is averaging 19.4 points for the Commodores.

LJ Thomas is averaging 18.1 points for the Governors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Governors: 3-7, averaging 60.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.