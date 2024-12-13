Austin Peay Governors face the Southern Illinois Salukis on 3-game slide

Southern Illinois Salukis (4-6, 0-1 MVC) at Austin Peay Governors (4-5)
Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay will try to stop its three-game slide when the Governors play Southern Illinois.
The Governors are 2-0 on their home court. Austin Peay has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Salukis are 0-2 on the road. Southern Illinois is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.
Austin Peay is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Southern Illinois allows to opponents. Southern Illinois has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 45.7% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tekao Carpenter is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 6.3 points.
Kennard Davis is shooting 45.2% and averaging 14.8 points for the Salukis.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
