Austin Peay Governors face the Southern Illinois Salukis on 3-game slide

Southern Illinois Salukis (4-6, 0-1 MVC) at Austin Peay Governors (4-5) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Southern Illinois Salukis (4-6, 0-1 MVC) at Austin Peay Governors (4-5)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -2.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay looks to end its three-game slide when the Governors play Southern Illinois.

The Governors have gone 2-0 in home games. Austin Peay is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Salukis have gone 0-2 away from home. Southern Illinois leads the MVC with 41.4 points per game in the paint led by Ali Abdou Dibba averaging 8.2.

Austin Peay’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Austin Peay gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tekao Carpenter is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 6.3 points.

Kennard Davis is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 14.8 points and 2.4 steals.

