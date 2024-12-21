Austin, Leggett pace Pitt with 23 points each in 110-78 rout over Sam Houston State

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Zack Austin and Ishmael Leggett scored 23 points apiece, Jaland Lowe had a double-double and Pitt beat…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Zack Austin and Ishmael Leggett scored 23 points apiece, Jaland Lowe had a double-double and Pitt beat Sam Houston State 110-78 on Saturday.

Austin and Leggett each finished 8-for-12 shooting with Austin making 5 of 9 from 3-point range and Leggett 3 of 4. Lowe scored 18 points and distributed 11 assists, five more than the Bearkats as a team.

Cameron Huefner tied a career-high scoring 26 points and Lamar Wilkerson scored 15 points for Sam Houston State.

Austin started the game with a 3-pointer, Leggett made a jumper and Lowe made a layup and 3 for a 10-0 lead just less than three minutes in. Wilkerson responded scoring a layup and a 3 to cut the deficit in half.

Huefner’s jump shot with 11:41 left before halftime got Sam Houston State within 17-14. Pitt then went on to outscore the Bearkats 11-0 over the next three minutes with Brandin Cummings sinking two foul shots and converting a three-point play, Leggett converting a three-point play and Austin making a 3 for a 28-14 lead with 8:39 before halftime. Pitt stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the game.

The Panthers (10-2) last started a season 10-2 in 2016-17.

Sam Houston State (6-6) hosts NCAA Division III-member Dallas on Dec. 28. Pitt next hosts Cal on New Year’s Day.

