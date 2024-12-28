Austin leads Portland against Washington State after 20-point showing

Washington State Cougars (10-3) at Portland Pilots (5-8) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -13; over/under…

Washington State Cougars (10-3) at Portland Pilots (5-8)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -13; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Washington State after Chris Austin scored 20 points in Portland’s 74-64 win over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Pilots have gone 4-3 in home games. Portland has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 1-1 on the road. Washington State is eighth in the WCC with 33.6 rebounds per game led by LeJuan Watts averaging 7.8.

Portland is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Washington State allows to opponents. Washington State averages 80.9 points per game, 3.4 more than the 77.5 Portland gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.Rapp is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Pilots.

Nate Calmese is averaging 16 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

