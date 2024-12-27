Austin and Portland host Washington State

Washington State Cougars (10-3) at Portland Pilots (5-8) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -13.5; over/under…

Washington State Cougars (10-3) at Portland Pilots (5-8)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -13.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces Washington State after Chris Austin scored 20 points in Portland’s 74-64 victory against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Pilots have gone 4-3 at home. Portland has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars are 1-1 on the road. Washington State is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

Portland is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Washington State allows to opponents. Washington State has shot at a 49.1% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.Rapp is scoring 13.6 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Pilots.

Nate Calmese is averaging 16 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.