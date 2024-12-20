Augustinaite leads No. 17 Georgia Tech against No. 23 Nebraska after 23-point showing

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-0, 1-0 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-0, 1-0 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Georgia Tech hosts No. 23 Nebraska after Rusne Augustinaite scored 23 points in Georgia Tech’s 88-57 victory against the Rice Owls.

The Yellow Jackets are 8-0 on their home court. Georgia Tech ranks fourth in the ACC with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kayla Blackshear averaging 3.3.

The Cornhuskers are 0-1 on the road. Nebraska ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Natalie Potts averaging 2.8.

Georgia Tech makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). Nebraska scores 25.4 more points per game (80.7) than Georgia Tech allows (55.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tonie Morgan is averaging 11.8 points and 5.1 assists for the Yellow Jackets.

Alexis Markowski is averaging 14.5 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Cornhuskers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 10-0, averaging 83.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 39.3 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

