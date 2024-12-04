Auburn visits Virginia after Johnson’s 26-point outing

Auburn Tigers (5-3) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-3) Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Auburn after Kymora…

Auburn Tigers (5-3) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-3)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Auburn after Kymora Johnson scored 26 points in Virginia’s 71-66 loss to the Wyoming Cowgirls.

The Cavaliers have gone 5-0 in home games. Virginia is ninth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 61.8 points while holding opponents to 34.9% shooting.

The Tigers are 0-2 in road games. Auburn is eighth in the SEC with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Deyona Gaston averaging 4.5.

Virginia averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Auburn gives up. Auburn has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 34.9% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Audia Young is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 7.5 points.

