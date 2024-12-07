Auburn takes on UAB following Gaston’s 23-point outing

UAB Blazers (5-2) at Auburn Tigers (6-3)
Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Auburn hosts UAB after Deyona Gaston scored 23 points in Auburn’s 66-57 win over the Virginia Cavaliers.
The Tigers are 3-0 on their home court. Auburn averages 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 21.7 points per game.
The Blazers have gone 1-1 away from home. UAB has a 2-2 record against teams over .500.
Auburn makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than UAB has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). UAB has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 37.0% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gaston is shooting 51.1% and averaging 19.9 points for the Tigers.
Maddie Walsh is averaging 13 points for the Blazers.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
