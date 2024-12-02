Atwell leads UNC Greensboro against High Point after 20-point performance

High Point Panthers (8-1) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-4) Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro…

High Point Panthers (8-1) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-4)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro hosts High Point after Donovan Atwell scored 20 points in UNC Greensboro’s 64-58 loss to the UTEP Miners.

The Spartans have gone 2-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro is fourth in the SoCon with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Miles Jones averaging 6.0.

The Panthers play their first true road game after going 8-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. High Point is the best team in the Big South giving up just 64.6 points per game while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

UNC Greensboro averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.7 per game High Point gives up. High Point averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UNC Greensboro gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is scoring 14.7 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Spartans.

Kezza Giffa is averaging 16.4 points for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.