Atwell and UNC Greensboro host High Point

High Point Panthers (8-1) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-4)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro takes on High Point after Donovan Atwell scored 20 points in UNC Greensboro’s 64-58 loss to the UTEP Miners.

The Spartans are 2-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro is eighth in the SoCon with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Breath averaging 2.4.

The Panthers play their first true road game after going 8-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. High Point is 1-1 against opponents with a winning record.

UNC Greensboro scores 70.1 points, 5.5 more per game than the 64.6 High Point allows. High Point averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UNC Greensboro gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is shooting 43.5% and averaging 14.7 points for the Spartans.

Chase Johnston is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 7.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

