Atkins and Florida International host Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-3) at Florida International Panthers (4-6)

Miami; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts Miami (OH) after Parris Atkins scored 21 points in Florida International’s 70-60 win against the Hampton Pirates.

The Panthers have gone 4-4 at home. Florida International has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

The RedHawks have gone 1-2 away from home. Miami (OH) is fifth in the MAC scoring 69.6 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

Florida International makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Miami (OH) has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Miami (OH) averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Florida International gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucia Fleta Robles averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

Enjulina Gonzalez is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the RedHawks.

