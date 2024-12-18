Ashworth and Creighton host Georgetown

Creighton Bluejays (7-4) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-2) Washington; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -3.5; over/under is 146.5…

Creighton Bluejays (7-4) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-2)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton visits Georgetown after Steven Ashworth scored 20 points in Creighton’s 83-75 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Hoyas have gone 7-1 in home games. Georgetown ranks eighth in the Big East with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Sorber averaging 5.6.

The Bluejays are 0-1 on the road. Creighton is the Big East leader with 29.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 5.9.

Georgetown scores 76.5 points, 7.0 more per game than the 69.5 Creighton gives up. Creighton has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

The Hoyas and Bluejays match up Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps is shooting 45.5% and averaging 15.5 points for the Hoyas.

Ashworth averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.