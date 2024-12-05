Arnolie leads Brown against Stonehill after 20-point outing

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-5) at Brown Bears (3-5) Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts Stonehill after…

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-5) at Brown Bears (3-5)

Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts Stonehill after Grace Arnolie scored 20 points in Brown’s 69-63 win against the Colorado State Rams.

The Bears are 1-2 on their home court. Brown is 2-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Skyhawks are 1-3 in road games. Stonehill ranks fifth in the NEC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kylie Swider averaging 2.6.

Brown is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of Brown have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arnolie is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bears.

Sharn Hayward is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 15.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.