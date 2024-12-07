Army visits New Hampshire after DeChent’s 34-point showing

Army Black Knights (6-1) at New Hampshire Wildcats (5-4) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire…

Army Black Knights (6-1) at New Hampshire Wildcats (5-4)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts Army after Eva DeChent scored 34 points in New Hampshire’s 64-57 victory against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Wildcats have gone 2-1 in home games. New Hampshire is 2-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Black Knights are 3-0 on the road. Army leads the Patriot giving up just 54.4 points per game while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

New Hampshire is shooting 36.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 37.0% Army allows to opponents. Army scores 5.2 more points per game (60.6) than New Hampshire gives up (55.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: DeChent is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Trinity Hardy is shooting 44.2% and averaging 14.9 points for the Black Knights.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.