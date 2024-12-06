Army visits New Hampshire after DeChent’s 34-point game

Army Black Knights (6-1) at New Hampshire Wildcats (5-4) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire…

Army Black Knights (6-1) at New Hampshire Wildcats (5-4)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on Army after Eva DeChent scored 34 points in New Hampshire’s 64-57 win against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Wildcats have gone 2-1 in home games. New Hampshire is fourth in the America East with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Clara Gomez averaging 5.6.

The Black Knights are 3-0 on the road. Army has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

New Hampshire is shooting 36.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 37.0% Army allows to opponents. Army averages 5.2 more points per game (60.6) than New Hampshire allows to opponents (55.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: DeChent is shooting 39.0% and averaging 18.8 points for the Wildcats.

Trinity Hardy is shooting 44.2% and averaging 14.9 points for the Black Knights.

