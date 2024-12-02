Army visits Le Moyne following Allenspach’s 20-point showing

Army Black Knights (4-3) at Le Moyne Dolphins (3-6) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Army visits…

Army Black Knights (4-3) at Le Moyne Dolphins (3-6)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits Le Moyne after AJ Allenspach scored 20 points in Army’s 91-52 win against the SUNY-Maritime Privateers.

The Dolphins are 1-1 in home games. Le Moyne ranks fourth in the NEC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ocypher Owens averaging 5.6.

The Black Knights are 0-3 on the road. Army leads the Patriot League with 37.4 points per game in the paint led by Josh Scovens averaging 10.0.

Le Moyne’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Army gives up. Army has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Le Moyne have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwayne Koroma is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Dolphins.

Jalen Rucker is shooting 43.3% and averaging 17.4 points for the Black Knights.

