Army visits Le Moyne after Allenspach’s 20-point outing

Army Black Knights (4-3) at Le Moyne Dolphins (3-6)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army faces Le Moyne after AJ Allenspach scored 20 points in Army’s 91-52 win against the SUNY-Maritime Privateers.

The Dolphins are 1-1 in home games. Le Moyne gives up 80.7 points and has been outscored by 8.6 points per game.

The Black Knights have gone 0-3 away from home. Army leads the Patriot League scoring 81.1 points per game while shooting 47.4%.

Le Moyne makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Army has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Army averages 81.1 points per game, 0.4 more than the 80.7 Le Moyne gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Dancier is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 7.4 points.

Jalen Rucker is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Black Knights.

