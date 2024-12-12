Army takes on Howard, aims for 5th straight road win

Army Black Knights (7-1) at Howard Bison (5-5) Washington; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Army hits the road against…

Army Black Knights (7-1) at Howard Bison (5-5)

Washington; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army hits the road against Howard looking to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The Bison have gone 2-2 in home games. Howard is third in the MEAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.3 points while holding opponents to 36.8% shooting.

The Black Knights have gone 4-0 away from home. Army has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Howard averages 60.6 points, 5.6 more per game than the 55.0 Army allows. Army averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.6 per game Howard gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Howell is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bison.

Reese Ericson is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 9.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.