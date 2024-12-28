Army hosts Monsanto and UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners (6-5) at Army Black Knights (5-6) West Point, New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays…

UTSA Roadrunners (6-5) at Army Black Knights (5-6)

West Point, New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays Army after Damari Monsanto scored 22 points in UTSA’s 117-58 victory over the Southwestern Adventist Knights.

The Black Knights are 4-2 in home games. Army is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The Roadrunners are 1-4 in road games. UTSA ranks third in the AAC with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Raekwon Horton averaging 2.8.

Army scores 80.3 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 77.3 UTSA allows. UTSA averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Army allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Curry is averaging 12.5 points and 4.4 assists for the Black Knights.

Amir “Primo” Spears is averaging 22.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 81.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

