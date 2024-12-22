Army faces Binghamton following Scovens’ 20-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (7-6) at Army Black Knights (5-5) West Point, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black…

Binghamton Bearcats (7-6) at Army Black Knights (5-5)

West Point, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights -5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts Binghamton after Josh Scovens scored 20 points in Army’s 75-60 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Black Knights are 4-1 in home games. Army leads the Patriot League with 81.5 points and is shooting 45.5%.

The Bearcats have gone 2-4 away from home. Binghamton is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

Army averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Binghamton allows. Binghamton averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Army gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Rucker is shooting 41.1% and averaging 18.6 points for the Black Knights.

Tymu Chenery is shooting 48.2% and averaging 13.9 points for the Bearcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

