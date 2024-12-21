Army faces Binghamton after Scovens’ 20-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (7-6) at Army Black Knights (5-5) West Point, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts…

Binghamton Bearcats (7-6) at Army Black Knights (5-5)

West Point, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts Binghamton after Josh Scovens scored 20 points in Army’s 75-60 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Black Knights have gone 4-1 at home. Army scores 81.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Bearcats have gone 2-4 away from home. Binghamton has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Army makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Binghamton has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Binghamton averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Army gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Curry averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc.

Tymu Chenery is averaging 13.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Bearcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.