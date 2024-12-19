Arkansas takes on Troy

Troy Trojans (5-6) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (6-7) Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas faces Troy in…

Troy Trojans (5-6) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (6-7)

Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas faces Troy in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Razorbacks are 6-7 in non-conference play. Arkansas averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Trojans are 5-6 in non-conference play. Troy is second in the Sun Belt scoring 75.8 points per game and is shooting 40.1%.

Arkansas scores 72.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 73.0 Troy allows. Troy averages 75.8 points per game, 4.0 more than the 71.8 Arkansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izzy Higginbottom is shooting 47.2% and averaging 23.8 points for the Razorbacks.

Ashley Baez averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 43.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.