Arkansas takes on Southeast Missouri State after Higginbottom’s 38-point performance

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-5) at Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts Southeast Missouri State after Izzy Higginbottom scored 38 points in Arkansas’ 75-64 win over the Boston College Eagles.

The Razorbacks are 4-2 on their home court. Arkansas is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Redhawks are 0-4 in road games. Southeast Missouri State has a 0-3 record against teams above .500.

Arkansas is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Southeast Missouri State allows to opponents. Southeast Missouri State averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Arkansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Higginbottom is shooting 46.7% and averaging 24.1 points for the Razorbacks.

Zoe Best is averaging 12.8 points for the Redhawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

