Arkansas takes on Central Arkansas, seeks to halt 3-game slide

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-4) at Arkansas Razorbacks (6-8)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas aims to stop its three-game slide when the Razorbacks take on Central Arkansas.

The Razorbacks have gone 5-3 at home. Arkansas has a 4-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Sugar Bears have gone 2-2 away from home. Central Arkansas is second in the ASUN with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jade Upshaw averaging 4.3.

Arkansas makes 40.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Central Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (35.8%). Central Arkansas has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izzy Higginbottom is shooting 46.3% and averaging 23.4 points for the Razorbacks.

Upshaw averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sugar Bears, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.

