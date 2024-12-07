Arkansas State visits Haggerty and No. 16 Memphis

Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-3) at Memphis Tigers (7-1) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Memphis…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-3) at Memphis Tigers (7-1)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Memphis faces Arkansas State after PJ Haggerty scored 23 points in Memphis’ 81-71 victory against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 in home games. Memphis is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Wolves are 0-1 in road games. Arkansas State is the Sun Belt leader with 38.7 rebounds per game led by Rashaud Marshall averaging 7.0.

Memphis averages 81.5 points, 12.3 more per game than the 69.2 Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State averages 76.2 points per game, 0.7 more than the 75.5 Memphis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is scoring 22.3 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Tigers.

Taryn Todd is averaging 13.2 points for the Red Wolves.

