Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Hofstra Pride square off in Nassau, Bahamas

Hofstra Pride (5-3) vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-2) Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves…

Hofstra Pride (5-3) vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra and Arkansas State meet at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Red Wolves have a 5-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Arkansas State is the Sun Belt leader with 39.6 rebounds per game led by Rashaud Marshall averaging 7.9.

The Pride have a 5-3 record in non-conference play. Hofstra is 2-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Arkansas State is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 39.7% Hofstra allows to opponents. Hofstra averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Arkansas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Todd averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc.

Cruz Davis is shooting 41.0% and averaging 14.8 points for the Pride.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.