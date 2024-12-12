Arkansas State hosts UT Arlington following Pinion’s 22-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (4-5) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-3) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

UT Arlington Mavericks (4-5) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-3)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -8.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays UT Arlington after Joseph Pinion scored 22 points in Arkansas State’s 85-72 victory against the Memphis Tigers.

The Red Wolves have gone 5-0 at home. Arkansas State leads the Sun Belt in rebounding, averaging 38.8 boards. Rashaud Marshall paces the Red Wolves with 7.1 rebounds.

The Mavericks are 1-2 in road games. UT Arlington scores 80.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Arkansas State is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 42.1% UT Arlington allows to opponents. UT Arlington has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Todd is shooting 36.2% and averaging 13.6 points for the Red Wolves.

Jaden Wells is averaging 14.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Mavericks.

