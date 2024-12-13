Arkansas squares off against Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Bears (2-7) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2) North Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas takes…

Central Arkansas Bears (2-7) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2)

North Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas takes on Central Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are 8-2 in non-conference play. Arkansas averages 80.4 points while outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game.

The Bears have a 2-7 record in non-conference games. Central Arkansas is fifth in the ASUN with 14.8 assists per game led by Brayden Fagbemi averaging 5.2.

Arkansas scores 80.4 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 76.9 Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas’ 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (42.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Adou Thiero is scoring 18.0 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Razorbacks.

Layne Taylor is shooting 38.2% and averaging 17.0 points for the Bears.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

