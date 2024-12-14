Arkansas Razorbacks square off against the Central Arkansas Bears

Central Arkansas Bears (2-7) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2) North Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks…

Central Arkansas Bears (2-7) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2)

North Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -26.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas and Arkansas square off in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are 8-2 in non-conference play. Arkansas has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears have a 2-7 record in non-conference games. Central Arkansas is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Arkansas makes 50.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Central Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Central Arkansas’ 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (42.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zvonimir Ivisic averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 55.6% from beyond the arc.

Layne Taylor is averaging 17 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.