Arkansas Razorbacks play the Texas Tech Red Raiders in cross-conference game

Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (6-5)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Izzy Higginbottom and Arkansas host Jasmine Shavers and Texas Tech in non-conference play.

The Razorbacks are 5-2 in home games. Arkansas averages 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Red Raiders are 0-1 on the road. Texas Tech is seventh in the Big 12 giving up 57.7 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

Arkansas averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiki Smith is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 13.1 points.

Bailey Maupin is averaging 11 points for the Red Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 67.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

