Arkansas Razorbacks face the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears on 3-game losing streak

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-4) at Arkansas Razorbacks (6-8)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas comes into the matchup against Central Arkansas as losers of three in a row.

The Razorbacks have gone 5-3 at home. Arkansas averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Sugar Bears are 2-2 in road games. Central Arkansas ranks second in the ASUN shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

Arkansas averages 72.2 points, 14.5 more per game than the 57.7 Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Arkansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izzy Higginbottom is averaging 23.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Razorbacks.

Jade Upshaw is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Sugar Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.