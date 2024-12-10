Arkansas Razorbacks and the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines play in New York City, New York

Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2) New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines…

Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2)

New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas faces No. 14 Michigan in New York City, New York.

The Razorbacks are 7-2 in non-conference play. Arkansas has a 6-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wolverines are 6-1 in non-conference play. Michigan is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 79.8 points per game and is shooting 49.6%.

Arkansas makes 50.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.8 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Michigan has shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adou Thiero is shooting 61.5% and averaging 18.6 points for the Razorbacks.

Roddy Gayle Jr. is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Wolverines.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.