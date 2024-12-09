Arkansas Razorbacks and the Michigan Wolverines play in New York City, New York

Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2) New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas squares…

Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2)

New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas squares off against Michigan in New York City, New York.

The Razorbacks are 7-2 in non-conference play. Arkansas scores 79.4 points and has outscored opponents by 15.2 points per game.

The Wolverines have a 6-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Michigan scores 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 16.7 points per game.

Arkansas averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Michigan allows. Michigan scores 15.6 more points per game (79.8) than Arkansas gives up to opponents (64.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Adou Thiero is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Razorbacks.

Roddy Gayle Jr. is averaging 12.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Wolverines.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.