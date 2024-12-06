Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions face the Central Arkansas Bears on 7-game slide

Central Arkansas Bears (2-6) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-8) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAPB…

Central Arkansas Bears (2-6) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-8)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB enters the matchup against Central Arkansas after losing seven straight games.

The Golden Lions have gone 1-0 at home. UAPB allows 95.4 points and has been outscored by 24.6 points per game.

The Bears are 0-5 on the road. Central Arkansas allows 76.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

UAPB’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 5.8 fewer made shots on average than the 12.6 per game Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 11.0 per game UAPB allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Moore is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.1 points for the Golden Lions.

Layne Taylor is averaging 16 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

