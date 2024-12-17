Arkansas-Pine Bluff earns 120-61 victory over Ecclesia

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Dennis Asoro scored 16 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Ecclesia 120-61 on Tuesday. Asoro shot…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Dennis Asoro scored 16 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Ecclesia 120-61 on Tuesday.

Asoro shot 8 of 9 from the field for the Golden Lions (3-10). Kyle Brown added 15 points while going 6 of 7 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Zach Reinhart shot 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Justin Reaves led the way for the Royals with 26 points, six rebounds and two steals. Quintus McNeal added 13 points and five assists, and Ahmad Raymond had 12 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.