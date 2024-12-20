Arkansas hosts N.C. A&T after Glasper’s 29-point outing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-9, 0-1 CAA) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: N.C.…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-9, 0-1 CAA) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits Arkansas after Landon Glasper scored 29 points in N.C. A&T’s 73-68 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Razorbacks have gone 6-0 in home games. Arkansas ranks eighth in the SEC with 15.6 assists per game led by Boogie Fland averaging 5.7.

The Aggies have gone 1-7 away from home. N.C. A&T averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Arkansas’ average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Arkansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adou Thiero is averaging 18 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Razorbacks.

Glasper is shooting 33.8% and averaging 19.0 points for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 73.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

