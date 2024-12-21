Arkansas hosts N.C. A&T after Glasper’s 29-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-9, 0-1 CAA) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-9, 0-1 CAA) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -27.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits Arkansas after Landon Glasper scored 29 points in N.C. A&T’s 73-68 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Razorbacks have gone 6-0 at home. Arkansas is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Aggies are 1-7 on the road. N.C. A&T allows 79.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.0 points per game.

Arkansas’ average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T averages 9.7 more points per game (75.3) than Arkansas gives up to opponents (65.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Adou Thiero is averaging 18 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Razorbacks.

Nikolaos Chitikoudis is averaging 9.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and two blocks for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 73.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

