Arizona take on Weber State in non-conference play

Weber State Wildcats (3-5) at Arizona Wildcats (8-4) Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Breya Cunningham and Arizona…

Weber State Wildcats (3-5) at Arizona Wildcats (8-4)

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Breya Cunningham and Arizona host Taylor Smith and Weber State in non-conference action.

The Arizona Wildcats are 6-1 in home games. Arizona scores 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The Weber State Wildcats are 2-4 on the road. Weber State is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 19.8 turnovers per game.

Arizona makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Weber State averages 7.7 more points per game (66.8) than Arizona gives up (59.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 13.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.9 blocks for the Arizona Wildcats.

Smith is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Weber State Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.