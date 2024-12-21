Arizona State visits Utah after Skinner’s 27-point outing

Arizona State Sun Devils (5-6) at Utah Utes (9-2) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State…

Arizona State Sun Devils (5-6) at Utah Utes (9-2)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits Utah after Tyi Skinner scored 27 points in Arizona State’s 67-64 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Utes are 7-0 on their home court. Utah averages 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 22.9 points per game.

The Sun Devils are 0-3 on the road. Arizona State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Utah makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than Arizona State has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Arizona State has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 39.4% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Ross is averaging 9.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Utes.

Skinner averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

